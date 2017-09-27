Center of the Goethe Institute to open in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The Center of the Goethe Institute will open in Yerevan before the end of the year, German ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler said during “Three countries - one language” conference on Wednesday.
“As you know, there has been one Goethe Institute in the South Caucasus so far, and it is located in Tbilisi. And, we are pleased to announce that by the end of this year the Center of Goethe Institute will also open in Armenia, which will have two main functions - cultural and linguistic. This was a great desire of the Government of Armenia,” he said.
The German envoy said they want to strengthen their presence in Armenia.