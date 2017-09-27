Karabakh MFA: We welcome holding of referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan

STEPANAKERT. – The Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Wednesday issued a comment with respect to the Iraqi Kurdistan referendum on independence.

“We welcome the holding of a referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan as an act of realization of the right of peoples to self-determination and independently choosing their own path of development, enshrined in the UN Charter and in a number of fundamental international documents.

“We hope that the situation, which has developed as a result of the referendum, will be settled by peaceful means, taking into account the need to maintain stability and security in the region,” reads the comment by the NKR MFA.