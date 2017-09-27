UK official highlights ongoing cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN. – Chairman Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Wednesday received Sir Alan Duncan, the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas.
Babloyan said Armenia has passed to a parliamentary government system and that the UK’s respective track-record also has become one of the best examples for Armenia, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Stressing the favorable cooperation with the British embassy in capital city Yerevan, the Armenian parliament speaker also underscored the initiatives which the UK ambassador carries out in Armenia.
Duncan, for his part, highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries, and the active contacts and exchange of knowledge between the Armenian and British parliamentarians.
Several other matters of bilateral interest also were discussed at the talk.