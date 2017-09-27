News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
USD
478.03
EUR
561.69
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.03
EUR
561.69
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
UK official highlights ongoing cooperation with Armenia
14:43, 27.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chairman Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Wednesday received Sir Alan Duncan, the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas.

Babloyan said Armenia has passed to a parliamentary government system and that the UK’s respective track-record also has become one of the best examples for Armenia, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Stressing the favorable cooperation with the British embassy in capital city Yerevan, the Armenian parliament speaker also underscored the initiatives which the UK ambassador carries out in Armenia.

Duncan, for his part, highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries, and the active contacts and exchange of knowledge between the Armenian and British parliamentarians.

Several other matters of bilateral interest also were discussed at the talk.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news