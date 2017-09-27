News
Poland official: There are no reasons that will hinder signing of Armenia-EU agreement
16:08, 27.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There are no reasons that will hinder the signing of the agreement between Armenia and the European Union (EU), in Brussels. 

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Bartosz Cichocki on Wednesday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Cichocki said he is very happy that they are in constant dialogue with the Armenian authorities, but added that nobody will force anything, and noted that he is confident that Armenia also understands that relations with EU are a mutual process.

Reflecting on Armenia’s signing of the framework agreement with EU, the Polish official noted that they expect this document to ease economic cooperation, interaction between people, and investments.

In his words, Poland attaches great importance to the substance of activities under the umbrella within the framework of the Eastern Partnership program of the EU.

