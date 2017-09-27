UK official: Armenia needs to continue improving investment climate

Karabakh Foreign Minister received members of the Support to Karabakh Union

Nalbandian: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia in first half of October

Armenia MFA hopes for peaceful settlement regarding Iraqi Kurdistan referendum on independence

Armenia President convenes National Security Council meeting (PHOTOS)

Dollar remains steady in Armenia

Sir Alan Duncan: UK condemns crimes committed in 1915

Poland official: There are no reasons that will hinder signing of Armenia-EU agreement

Karabakh economic activity index grows 17.2%

US lawmakers introduce resolution urging to hold Azerbaijani officials accountable for human rights abuses

Center of the Goethe Institute to open in Yerevan

UK official highlights ongoing cooperation with Armenia

PM: Armenia has all prerequisites for becoming regional IT center

Karabakh MFA: We welcome holding of referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan

UK minister on Azerbaijani Laundromat: If there are accusations, they must be investigated

British official says UK supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement

Sahakyan: Argentinean Armenian community has always played active role in assisting Karabakh

UK minister of state visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Architects of Denial premiers in Washington (PHOTOS)

Guterres: Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents’ meeting will contribute to enhancing confidence among parties

Congressman Dan Kildee joins Armenian Caucus

Car hits pedestrian on Armenia motorway, he dies on the spot

Car crashes into towing truck in Yerevan; 1 dead, 2 injured (PHOTOS)

Armenia chemists use new method to create coating that protects from overheating in space

Global oil prices on the rise

Newspaper: Kuwait sheikh to invest several hundred million dollars in Armenia mining sector?

Analyst: Creation of Kurdistan on Western Armenia territory is unrealistic

Truck crashes into tunnel wall in Yerevan, driver dies on the spot (PHOTOS)

Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Cultural center opens in only Armenian village of Turkey

Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive

Trump: US ready for military option against North Korea

Trump: I am for a united Spain

US imposes new sanctions against North Korea

Over 91% of Kurdistan voters say “yes” to independence

Baghdad gives Erbil 3 days to hand over control of airports

Armenia president receives Iraqi minister (PHOTO)

Tusk: Brexit talks cannot move to next phase as UK wants

Analyst: Turkey and Iran unlikely to launch military operations in Iraq

Iran intensifies activities along western borders

Switalski urges Armenia to prepare for visa-free travel today

Armenian lawmaker: Council of Europe’s decision on Azerbaijan was quite logical

OSCE PA special representative promises more efforts to solve Karabakh conflict

CSTO general cannot even think that someone may fail to fulfill obligations

Karabakh President presents newly appointed heads

Armenian Assembly of America salutes Iraqi Kurdistan’s referendum on independence

U.S. Embassy in Yerevan sponsors Armenian-Turkish photojournalism book

Iraq official says it is indispensable to look into avenues for visa facilitation with Armenia

Panic at London's Tower Hill Tube station as phone charger bursts into flames

Dollar gains slight value in Armenia

Putin discusses Kurdish referendum with Erdogan, Rouhani

Armenia’s Sargsyan: Deepening of trade and economic relations with France is a priority

WSJ: US to restrict Russian military flights over American territory

Azerbaijan to be expelled from Council of Europe?

Russian MFA: US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal to trigger headache for everyone

Armenia President: Healthcare challenges are among most severe ones

Global oil prices are down amid Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

Analyst: Uncontrollable situation in region is quite possible due to Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

Armenia to hold IT conferences with Japanese and Canadian companies

NYT: China blocks WhatsApp

Armenian exhibits displayed at Paris exhibition (PHOTOS)

Hovhannes Chamsaryan: Foreign investors do not trust in objectivity of the decisions made by Armenian courts

Armenia PM: Healthcare cooperation with Russia is practical, productive

Georgia: Our brotherly heart aches for Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict

Azerbaijan prisoner in Karabakh does not want to write letter to relatives

NYT: 6 White House advisers used private email accounts

US closes base in Syria within framework of deal with Russia

UK official arriving in Armenia

Karabakh President makes new appointments

Newspaper: EAEU PMs’ Yerevan meeting promises to be interesting

US: Iraqi Kurdistan referendum will increase instability

Analyst: Germany is still divided

Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum voter turnout over 3 million

Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum preliminary results announced

Father Antranig Ayvazian: Armenians living in Syria are in danger solely by Kurds

UN chief voices concern over potentially destabilizing effects of Kurdish referendum

Netanyahu bars Israeli ministers to comment on Kurdish referendum

White House: US is not at war with North Korea

Turkey and Iraq to conduct joint military drills

Counting votes in Kurdistan independence referendum started

Japan PM calls snap election

Karabak's Chartar city and France's Decines-Charpieu city sign declaration of friendship

Iraq's Kurdistan referendum voting extended

North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers

US plans to remove title of envoy to OSCE Minsk Group?

Iraq parliament demands troops go to areas disputed with Kurds

Washington hopes for "good deliverables" during Trump's China visit

Karabakh president receives philanthropist Alec Baghdasaryan

Turkish Defense Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Putin to meet Erdogan on September 28

The Hayrapetyan brothers from Russia win pan-Armenian contest of young scientists (PHOTO)

Iraqi official: We believe in national unity of Iraq

Artsakh president introduces new ministers

Sharmazanov: Azerbaijan’s giving religious nuance to Karabakh conflict should be condemned by CSTO PA

Russian PM to visit Armenia

Putin talks to Erdogan

Hollywood star John Malkovich to perform at Khachaturian International Festival opening ceremony in Yerevan

Armenia Finance Ministry: We continue talks with US on eliminating double taxation

Dollar is stable in Armenia

Armenia Parliament speaker visits Georgia: There are no unresolved problems between us