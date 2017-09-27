UK official: Armenia needs to continue improving investment climate

YEREVAN. – One of the most serious issues in the relations between Armenia and the UK is the increase in the volume of trade, Sir Alan Duncan, the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, said at a press conference on Wednesday in Yerevan.
The UK minister assured that the UK wants to work with the authorities of Armenia to improve the business climate.
Sir Alan Duncan noted that joining the initiative of transparency planned for the next year is a good step.
"We leave the EU but not Europe," the minister assured, adding that the UK intends to continue playing an active role in the international arena.