Karabakh Foreign Minister received members of the Support to Karabakh Union
18:28, 27.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh FM Masis Mayilian on Wednesday received members of the French Union Support to Karabakh headed by its Chairwoman Maral Asaduryan.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh stressed the importance of the Union's activities aimed at promoting the interests of the NKR in France, in particular, disseminating objective information about Artsakh.

The sides also discussed a range of issues related to the implementation of joint programs aimed at promoting ties between Artsakh and France.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
