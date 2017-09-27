Kurdistan chooses independence: Preliminary results 92.73% ‘yes’

An overwhelming majority of the people of Kurdistan have voted for independence, the election commission announced on Wednesday, releasing preliminary figures that 92.73 percent of voters cast ‘yes’ ballots, Rudaw reported.
Out of 3,085,935 valid ballots, 2,861,471 votes were for independence and 224,464 were against, 7.2 percent.
The electoral commission announced that 79,379 votes were spoiled and a further 170,611 were disregarded after reviewing complaints.
The figures also include e-votes cast by the diaspora.
Handren Mohammed, the head of the commission, told reporters that the process was “successful” and international observers who witnessed the “historic” vote have testified that it was held in a proper way.
He said the results will be considered final when approved by the Kurdish Court of Appeal.