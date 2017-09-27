Iranian parliament condemns Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

The Iranian parliament on Wednesday condemned the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s move to hold an independence referendum, saying such separatist measures are to the detriment of Iraq and the whole region, Tasnim News Agency reported.
In a statement, signed by 210 lawmakers, the parliament voiced support for the Iraqi government and legislature and condemned the Kurdistan Regional Government’s plan to secede from Iraq.
The Iranian parliament believes that any measure creating crisis in Iraq would harm the Arab country’s democratic progress and that separatist measures are detrimental to the Iraqi nation and the entire region, the statement added.
The lawmakers also asked the Iranian administration to promote cooperation with the Baghdad government to prevent Zionists adventurism in Iraq.