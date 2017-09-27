News
UN chief welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to lift ban on women drivers
23:05, 27.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive cars in the country.

The UN chief noted that ending the restrictions represents an “important step in the right direction.”

According to reports, under the new law, women can legally obtain a driving licence without asking a male guardian for permission.

Also welcoming the announcement, the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) said the event was a milestone for women’s rights in the country.

