Armenian President sends congratulatory message to World Chess Cup winner Aronian
22:59, 27.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN.-  Armenian President, Chairman of the chess federation of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan send a congratulatory message to Levon Aronian on Wednesday on the occasion of becoming world champion for the second time, wishing him good health, high mood and new glorious triumphs, presidential press service reported.

 “Your victory opens a new page in the history of Armenian chess and is a reason for inspiration and pride for our people. Being the leader of the Armenian chess you contribute great and effective efforts for the popularization and development of this sport in our country”, reads the congratulatory message.

