US airstrike causes casualties in Afghanistan

An American airstrike on insurgents in Kabul Wednesday caused “several casualties” after a missile “malfunctioned,” NATO said, as US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visits Afghanistan, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.
The US strike was launched in support of Afghan security forces who had confronted militants after they fired a volley of rockets near the capital city’s international airport, hours after Mattis arrived in the country for talks.
One person was killed and 11 others were wounded in the assault, according to the interior ministry.
“Tragically, one of the missiles malfunctioned, causing several casualties,” NATO’s Resolute Support mission said in a statement.