Iran to build 2 power plants on border with Armenia

Alireza Daemi, head of the Iranian delegation of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, said Iran plans to construct a hydraulic and a solar power plant on its border with Armenia, reported IRNA news agency of Iran.
A 50-MW solar power plant will also be built at the border between Armenia and Iran by the Iranian firms there, Daemi said.
Transfer of electricity via a new 400-kilowatt Iran-Armenia line is also on the agenda, he added.
“Armenia is a good neighbor of Iran, and our policy is to strengthen ties with the country,” Alireza Daemi noted.