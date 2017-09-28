Newspaper: It is “chaos” in Armenia airline tickets’ market

YEREVAN. – It is a “manageable chaos,” to put it mildly, but a true “difficulty,” to put it harshly, in the airline tickets’ market of Armenia, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.
“The [prices of these] tickets (…) are rising like a ‘miracle baby,’ by the second.
“The [respective] lines of reasoning are diverse-surprising, but the primary [is] ‘it’s the last two tickets,’ when very often it turns out that the planes fly half empty.
“It is an even more inconsolable situation in the processes of returning the tickets. Absolutely no [respective] mechanism works [in Armenia]; no money is refunded.
“Mainly Russian airlines (…) work in such a way,” wrote Hraparak.