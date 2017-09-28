News
Thursday
September 28
Newspaper: It is “chaos” in Armenia airline tickets’ market
10:55, 28.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – It is a “manageable chaos,” to put it mildly, but a true “difficulty,” to put it harshly, in the airline tickets’ market of Armenia, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“The [prices of these] tickets (…) are rising like a ‘miracle baby,’ by the second.

“The [respective] lines of reasoning are diverse-surprising, but the primary [is] ‘it’s the last two tickets,’ when very often it turns out that the planes fly half empty.

“It is an even more inconsolable situation in the processes of returning the tickets. Absolutely no [respective] mechanism works [in Armenia]; no money is refunded.

“Mainly Russian airlines (…) work in such a way,” wrote Hraparak.

