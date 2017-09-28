New American movie about Armenian Genocide to premier in October

Famous American actor and producer Montel Williams believes that “genocide denied is genocide continued,” reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.
Learning about Armenian Genocide, Williams decided to voice this matter throughout the world. He noted that the Armenian people have gone through such ordeals that they can expect world recognition of these ordeals.
So, Montel Williams decided to shoot a movie that targets the persons that stand in the way of this recognition. And renowned American actor and producer Dean Cain joined him in this project.
Their documentary film, entitled “Architects of Denial,” is about the Turkish, Azerbaijani, and American politicians who attempt to hinder recognition of Armenian Genocide.
Even though the world premiere of this movie is slated for October, its sneak preview was held in Washington, D.C.
“Architects of Denial” will be a revelation not solely for foreign, but also for the Armenian audience. The horrible heavy scenes in the film are accompanied by shocking discoveries which, according to its creators, shed light on the architects of Armenian Genocide denial.