FM Zarif says they will respond to US travel ban restrictions on Iran citizens

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif did not rule out that Tehran would take measures in response to President Donald Trump’s newly extended US travel ban restrictions on the citizens of eight countries, including Iran, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“It is unfortunate that for irrelevant political reasons the president of the United States decides to alienate ... and antagonize an entire nation who have not harmed anybody,” Zarif told The Associated Press (AP).
“I believe that we [the Iranian authorities] need to respond to the measures that were taken by the United States in order to preserve the dignity of our citizens,” he said, “but how we respond is a decision that we will make.”