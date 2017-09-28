News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 28
USD
478.03
EUR
561.69
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.03
EUR
561.69
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
FM Zarif says they will respond to US travel ban restrictions on Iran citizens
11:22, 28.09.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif did not rule out that Tehran would take measures in response to President Donald Trump’s newly extended US travel ban restrictions on the citizens of eight countries, including Iran, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“It is unfortunate that for irrelevant political reasons the president of the United States decides to alienate ... and antagonize an entire nation who have not harmed anybody,” Zarif told The Associated Press (AP).  

“I believe that we [the Iranian authorities] need to respond to the measures that were taken by the United States in order to preserve the dignity of our citizens,” he said, “but how we respond is a decision that we will make.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news