Lithuania ventures fund interested in Armenia technological climate

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan, received founder and chairman Ilja Laurs at Nextury Ventures fund of Lithuania.

This fund provides assistance to IT startups in implementing their innovative ideas, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The minister expressed Laurs his assistance in organizing targeted talks and establishing business contacts during his visit to Armenia.

The Lithuanian businessperson, in turn, noted that they have heard from the Armenian community in Lithuania about the IT successes in Armenia, and that are very interested in getting familiarized with the technological climate and the “ecosystem” for startups in Armenia.