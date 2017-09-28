News
Armenia government projects less economic growth than desired for 2018
14:02, 28.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2018, we plan to collect 1 trillion and 307 million drams in revenues, and make expenditures totaling 1 trillion 464 billion drams.

The Minister of Finance of Armenia, Vardan Aramyan, told the aforesaid to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

In his words, they envision US$170 billion in capital expenditures, which is unprecedented. “The increase is more than 80 percent, against the previous year,” he added.

And when asked why a 4.5 percent GDP growth is expected for next year, in the case when the government had greater expectations, the minister responded as follows, in particular: “The program indicator for the economic growth in 2017 is rising. That is, we will have a 4.3 percent increase, instead of a 3.2 percent economic growth. And the 4.5 percent growth for 2018 is planned on that base.”

