Serbia driver, who was sentenced to prison for tragic road accident in Armenia, is extradited

The Serbian driver, who was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for the road accident that killed two people in Armenia’s Armavir Province in 2016, has been extradited to Serbia.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that Ljubiša Stanisavljević did not wish to appeal the decision of the first instance court so that he could be extradited to his homeland as soon as possible.
On December 16, 2016, the truck, which was driven by Serbian citizen Ljubiša Stanisavljević, and three other passenger vehicles collided on the Vagharshapat-Armavir motorway in Armavir Province. As a result, one of the cars was thrown and it ended up in a stream. Rescuers removed its driver, Simon Khachatryan, 52, and female passenger from the car. But the passenger died en route to hospital, and Khachatryan lost his life in hospital, five days later. They were husband and wife.