News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
USD
478.32
EUR
562.84
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.32
EUR
562.84
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
Serbia driver, who was sentenced to prison for tragic road accident in Armenia, is extradited
10:21, 29.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Serbian driver, who was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for the road accident that killed two people in Armenia’s Armavir Province in 2016, has been extradited to Serbia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that Ljubiša Stanisavljević did not wish to appeal the decision of the first instance court so that he could be extradited to his homeland as soon as possible.

On December 16, 2016, the truck, which was driven by Serbian citizen Ljubiša Stanisavljević, and three other passenger vehicles collided on the Vagharshapat-Armavir motorway in Armavir Province. As a result, one of the cars was thrown and it ended up in a stream. Rescuers removed its driver, Simon Khachatryan, 52, and female passenger from the car. But the passenger died en route to hospital, and Khachatryan lost his life in hospital, five days later. They were husband and wife.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chemicals burn at Yerevan chemistry center (PHOTOS)
People were evacuated from the next building...
 Armenian man killed in crash in Burbank
A 60-year-old Armenian man was killed when his car crashed off the side of the eastbound 134 Freeway in Burbank and slammed into a tree…
Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani fire
Serviceman of Karabakh Army Seyran Sargsyan (born in 1998) was killed in the southeastern direction of the line of contact…
 Trolleybus accident in Yerevan, 9 injured
Two of them are in critical condition…
 Armenia former official released from prison
Khachikyan was sentenced to 12 years in prison, on charges of fraud and embezzlement of large public funds…
 Car hits pedestrian on Armenia motorway, he dies on the spot
The police and investigators are ascertaining his identity…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news