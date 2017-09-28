Yerevan hosts meeting of united board of EAEU customs services

YEREVAN. – The 24th meeting of the united board of the customs services of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries was convened on Wednesday and Thursday, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
The board members discussed the proposals and projects of these customs services, clarified the specific directions of activities, summed up the process of implementing the decisions of the previous meeting, and outlined the tasks for the coming year, the State Revenue Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.