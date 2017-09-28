US bill on sanctions against Azerbaijan president’s administration is put on Congress agenda

The legislation to impose sanctions against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s administration has been put on the agenda of the US Congress, reported the RFE/RL Armenian Service.
In particular, House Resolution (H. Res.) 537, which is introduced by Congressmen Chris Smith and Jim McGovern, calls for bringing to account the Azerbaijani officials who are answerable for the continued human rights abuses in Azerbaijan.
According to a message posted on the official website of Congressman Smith, “H. Res. 537 calls on the United States Government to prioritize the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people in Azerbaijan when dealing with their government and urges the application of provisions of the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (P.L. 114-328) to punish Azerbaijani officials who violate internationally recognized human rights. Further, the legislation calls on the government of Azerbaijan to immediately release all political prisoners and prisoner of conscience and to cease targeting those who advocate for government based on accountability and democratic values.”
Also, H. Res. 537 describes the present-day situation in Azerbaijan, in detail.
The congressional debates on this resolution will continue.
Baku had earlier claimed that Congressman Chris Smith was working for the Armenian lobby. And if the US Congress adopts this bill, Azerbaijani authorities threaten to take action in response.