Armenia PM: We are prepared to diversify and develop trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan
18:04, 28.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Thursday received a delegation from Kazakhstan, and led by First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

With reference to the development of bilateral cooperation, PM Karapetyan attached importance to the frequently paid official visits and discussions, at all levels.

“We are prepared to diversify and develop our trade and economic cooperation,” the Premier said, “and we stand ready to boost the Armenian-Kazakh business ties.” Also, Karapetyan said closer cooperation in several sectors might be promising, and noted that there is a considerable potential for joint projects.

Mamin, for his part, said Kazakhstan likewise is keen to boost trade and economic ties with Armenia, and is ready to objectively discuss the avenues for implementing joint programs.

“I fully agree with you,” he stated. “We are ready, and we have come to Armenia for this very purpose.” In addition, he presented the matters that were discussed at the regular meeting of the Armenia-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, and the agreements that were reached between the two sides.

The interlocutors drew attention to the active and practical work of this commission, as well as to the functionality of transport communications and the development of logistics between the two countries.

Furthermore, the parties agreed to maintain close contact with each other and exchange information on a regular basis.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
