Thursday
September 28
Karabakh President participates in Parliament session
17:13, 28.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Thursday attended the National Assembly session, together with members of the government, and responded to the questions raised by the deputies.

The President touched upon a range of socioeconomic programs, and noted that he expects productive joint cooperation between the government and the parliament, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
