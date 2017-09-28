News
Thursday
September 28
News
German military leaves Turkey's Incirlik airbase
18:34, 28.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Germany’s military has finished its withdrawal from Turkey’s airbase Incirlik,  prompted by Ankara’s refusal to allow visits by German parliamentarians. Bundeswehr planes will instead be based in Jordan, DW reported quoting a representative of the Germany’s Foreign Ministry.

Germany’s transfer of reconnaissance and refueling aircraft from Incirlik to Jordan’s al-Asrak airbase had been an unprecedented.

The Bundeswehr relocated a set of Tornado reconnaissance jets, a German refueling aircraft, logistical equipment and 260 personnel to Jordan. The troops are involved in oversight of the US-led aerial campaign against "Islamic State" militia in adjacent Syria.

