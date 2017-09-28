Michelle Obama: Women who backed Trump voted against their own voice

Women who didn't vote for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton "voted against their own voice," former First Lady Michelle Obama said during a conference, Time reported.
"Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton, voted against their own voice. What does it mean for us as women that we look at these two candidates as women, and many of us said, 'That guy, he's better for me, his voice is more true to me.' Well, to me, that just says you don't like your voice, you like the thing you're told to like," Obama said during an Inbound 2017 Conference session.