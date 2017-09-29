Yerevan embassy: US continues to work actively for Karabakh conflict resolution

YEREVAN. – As the new US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Andrew Schofer will continue to represent the United States in the OSCE Minsk Group process.

The US Embassy in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, noted the aforesaid in response to a request by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The embassy said the US supports the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, it will continue to work actively with the parties to this conflict.

Also, the embassy noted that the respective long-standing US policy is that a fair settlement to this conflict should be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act, and the precepts of non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination.

The US Embassy in Yerevan added, however, that ultimately, the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan bear the responsibility for peace upon their shoulders.