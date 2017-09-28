Michigan recognizes Artsakh independence

Michigan became the 8th U.S. state to recognize the independent Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) on Thursday, with the overwhelming passage of S.R.99, spearheaded by Senator David Knezek.
“The Michigan Senate vote for Artsakh independence represents a resounding reaffirmation of our enduring American commitment to democratic self-determination and an equally powerful blow against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s ongoing aggression against this peaceful republic,” said ANC of Mich. Chair Lara Nercessian. “Armenians from the Great Lakes State and across the U.S. commend Sen. Knezek and his fellow State Senators for standing strong with the people of Artsakh.”