News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 28
USD
478.32
EUR
562.84
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.32
EUR
562.84
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
Michigan recognizes Artsakh independence
20:08, 28.09.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Michigan became the 8th U.S. state to recognize the independent Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) on Thursday, with the overwhelming passage of S.R.99, spearheaded by Senator David Knezek.

“The Michigan Senate vote for Artsakh independence represents a resounding reaffirmation of our enduring American commitment to democratic self-determination and an equally powerful blow against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s ongoing aggression against this peaceful republic,” said ANC of Mich. Chair Lara Nercessian.  “Armenians from the Great Lakes State and across the U.S. commend Sen. Knezek and his fellow State Senators for standing strong with the people of Artsakh.”

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Michigan recognizes Artsakh independence: Full text of resolution
The region of Artsakh is located in the South Caucasus and has historically been Armenian territory…
Nalbandian: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia in first half of October
“They will make preparations for a meeting of the presidents [of Armenia and Azerbaijan],” said the FM…
 British official says UK supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement
Duncan noted Great Britain is encouraging the parties to this conflict to be actively engaged in the negotiation process…
 Guterres: Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents’ meeting will contribute to enhancing confidence among parties
Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a statement on his behalf…
 OSCE PA special representative promises more efforts to solve Karabakh conflict
Vigenin said next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the OSCE Minsk Group...
 US plans to remove title of envoy to OSCE Minsk Group?
“The title will be removed and the functions will continue to be performed by a deputy assistant secretary...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news