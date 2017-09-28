News
Friday
September 29
3 killed, 16 injured in Kabul bomb attack
23:53, 28.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Three people were killed and 16 others wounded after a sticky bomb struck a police vehicle in central Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, Xinhua reported quoting spokesman of Interior Ministry.

The blast happened at 06:30 p.m. local time in Chendawal area in city's Police District 1, Najib Danish said on Facebook.

The victims included two police officers and one civilian and among the wounded persons were 14 civilians and two police.

The blast occurred when the police vehicle was patrolling and running on a busy road. The police vehicle was also destroyed in the explosion.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for it.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
