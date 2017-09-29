Armenian man killed in crash in Burbank

A 60-year-old Armenian man was killed when his car crashed off the side of the eastbound 134 Freeway in Burbank and slammed into a tree, DN reported.

Roben Yaghoubian of Encino died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 5:45 p.m. Monday near Pass Avenue, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, Yaghoubian’s 1998 Toyota Camry veered off the right side of the freeway for unknown reasons and hit a tree. He was alone in the car when it crashed, authorities said.