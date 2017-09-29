News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
USD
478.32
EUR
562.84
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.32
EUR
562.84
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
Armenian man killed in crash in Burbank
00:17, 29.09.2017
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Incidents

A 60-year-old Armenian man was killed when his car crashed off the side of the eastbound 134 Freeway in Burbank and slammed into a tree, DN reported.

Roben Yaghoubian of Encino died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 5:45 p.m. Monday near Pass Avenue, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, Yaghoubian’s 1998 Toyota Camry veered off the right side of the freeway for unknown reasons and hit a tree. He was alone in the car when it crashed, authorities said.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani fire
Serviceman of Karabakh Army Seyran Sargsyan (born in 1998) was killed in the southeastern direction of the line of contact…
 Trolleybus accident in Yerevan, 9 injured
Two of them are in critical condition…
 Armenia former official released from prison
Khachikyan was sentenced to 12 years in prison, on charges of fraud and embezzlement of large public funds…
 Car hits pedestrian on Armenia motorway, he dies on the spot
The police and investigators are ascertaining his identity…
 Car crashes into towing truck in Yerevan; 1 dead, 2 injured (PHOTOS)
Physicians said one of the injured is in satisfactory condition…
 Truck crashes into tunnel wall in Yerevan, driver dies on the spot (PHOTOS)
Two fire brigades and a special rescue squad were dispatched to the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news