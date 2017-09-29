News
Friday
September 29
News
Putin, Erdoğan discuss Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum
09:56, 29.09.2017
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that during his talk with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, they confirmed their readiness to work towards the weakening of tension zones in Syria, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

And in Erdoğan’s words, Russia and Turkey support the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria.

“We are unanimous in the preservation of the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria,” he said. “The [Iraqi Kurdistan independence] referendum is not lawful.

“Of course, we have also discussed the Iraqi Kurdistan referendum. Russia’s principled stand is known; it is presented in the Russian Foreign Ministry statement.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
All
Armenia MFA hopes for peaceful settlement regarding Iraqi Kurdistan referendum on independence
And expects for the Iraqi authorities and the Kurdish regional authorities to be able to avoid tension, said FM Nalbandian…
 Karabakh MFA: We welcome holding of referendum on independence of Iraqi Kurdistan
As an act of realization of the right of peoples to self-determination and independently choosing their own path of development…
 Analyst: Creation of Kurdistan on Western Armenia territory is unrealistic
Hovhannisyan does not consider the formation of the “Great Kurdistan” possible…
 Over 91% of Kurdistan voters say “yes” to independence
This means 3.4 million of voters supported independence...
 Baghdad gives Erbil 3 days to hand over control of airports
Baghdad asked foreign countries to cancel direct flights to the international airports..
 Armenian Assembly of America salutes Iraqi Kurdistan’s referendum on independence
We have a seat in the Kurdistan parliament as well as a seat in the Duhok Provincial Council...
