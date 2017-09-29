Armenians of Germany hold event dedicated to Musa Dagh battle (PHOTO)

The Armenian community of Germany organized an event dedicated the fight for Musa Dagh by playing national music instruments and eating harisa.
The event was organized by the only Armenian family of Leer, a town in the northwestern part of Lower Saxony, as well as representatives of the Armenian community from Emsland, Lauenburg and Eastern Friesland.
The Armenians gathered in a park near a khachkar dedicated to the Armenian Genocide victims. German officials also attended the event.
Participants presented the story of Musa Dagh battle in German and Armenian.