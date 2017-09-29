Armenian MP: Resolution in Congress is an attempt to exert pressure or blackmail Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – The motion presented in U.S. Congress may be an attempt to exert pressure or blackmail Azerbaijani authorities, Armenian MP Naira Zohrabyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Naira Zohrabyan, head of standing committee on European integration, said economic interests could be the reason for such an unexpected decision.
The legislation to impose sanctions against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s administration has been put on the agenda of the US Congress.
“I understand very well that economic and political interests are always close to each other and are similar. But, we must realize: when economic interests are higher than political ones, we get such an ugly international subject as the Aliyev clan in Azerbaijan,” Zohrabyan said.
They have been aware about human rights violations in the U.S. and Europe for a long time, but failed to take any serious actions to prevent them so far, she added.
Among other key provisions, the resolution calls on the United States Government to prioritize the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people in Azerbaijan when dealing with their government and urges the application of provisions of the Magnitsky Act to punish Azerbaijani officials who violate internationally recognized human rights.