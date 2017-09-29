Armenia Parliament to discuss matter relating to EAEU withdrawal bill on October 3

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia draft decision on setting up an ad hoc NA committee to submit a conclusion regarding the bill with respect to the termination of Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be debated at the NA plenary session on October 3.
Nikol Pashinyan, head of the NA “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc, wrote about the aforementioned on his Facebook page.
“By the Way Out faction’s decision, the bill has been recognized urgent, and it will be discussed at the NA plenary session that will start on Tuesday,” Pashinyan wrote.
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.