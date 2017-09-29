Armenian Americans meet with Rep. Steve Knight

GLENDALE, CA - The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) and the leadership of St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church of Santa Clarita, California recently held a productive meeting with Congressman Steve Knight (R-CA) in his district office.
“The Armenian Assembly and members of the Armenian American community who were part of this meeting are pleased with the discussion we had with Rep. Knight, where he affirmed his support for robust U.S.-Armenia and U.S.-Artsakh relations,” Assembly Western Region Director Mihran Toumajan said.
Currently in his second term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Knight represents thousands of Armenian American constituents residing in California's 25th Congressional District.
Rep. Knight is a co-signer of the bipartisan Royce-Engel Letter, which proposes common sense measures to curtail ongoing Azerbaijani military-initiated attacks against citizens of Artsakh and Armenia, and calls upon the OSCE Minsk Group to “publicly condemn specific acts of aggression along the line of contact.” In addition, Rep. Knight is a backer of House Resolution 354, which condemns the May 2017 violence inflicted by Turkish president Erdogan's security guards upon peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C., and calls for the perpetrators of the attacks to be brought to justice.
The Assembly-led delegation expressed its gratitude to Congressman Knight for his support of Armenian issues in Congress, and also acknowledged his efforts assisting Armenian American constituents during his tenure in the California State Assembly (2008-2012) and the California State Senate (2012-2014).