News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Exclusive video released from Yerevan trolleybus accident
15:29, 29.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Shamshyan.com has posted an exclusive video from Thursday’s trolleybus accident in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The vehicle had crashed into a wall.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred due to the driver’s fault.

One of those injured in the accident was discharged from “Heratsi” N1 Hospital Complex, on Friday. Four other injured are in critical but stable condition. The fifth one is being examined, and this person likewise could be checked out of the hospital on the same day.

Three other injured persons are receiving treatment at Saint Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center. They will need in-patient treatment for still a while.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Man found dead under Yerevan bridge
But he could not be identified yet…
 Chemicals burn at Yerevan chemistry center (PHOTOS)
People were evacuated from the next building...
 Serbia driver, who was sentenced to prison for tragic road accident in Armenia, is extradited
Ljubiša Stanisavljević did not wish to appeal the decision of the first instance court…
 Armenian man killed in crash in Burbank
A 60-year-old Armenian man was killed when his car crashed off the side of the eastbound 134 Freeway in Burbank and slammed into a tree…
Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani fire
Serviceman of Karabakh Army Seyran Sargsyan (born in 1998) was killed in the southeastern direction of the line of contact…
 Trolleybus accident in Yerevan, 9 injured
Two of them are in critical condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news