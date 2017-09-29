Exclusive video released from Yerevan trolleybus accident

YEREVAN. – Shamshyan.com has posted an exclusive video from Thursday’s trolleybus accident in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
The vehicle had crashed into a wall.
According to preliminary information, the incident occurred due to the driver’s fault.
One of those injured in the accident was discharged from “Heratsi” N1 Hospital Complex, on Friday. Four other injured are in critical but stable condition. The fifth one is being examined, and this person likewise could be checked out of the hospital on the same day.
Three other injured persons are receiving treatment at Saint Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center. They will need in-patient treatment for still a while.