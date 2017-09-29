News
Armenia President on hand at DigiTec Expo official opening (PHOTOS)
14:44, 29.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday attended the official opening of the 13th annual DigiTec Expo 2017 international technology exhibition in capital city Yerevan.

The products and services of technology and numerous other companies from Armenia, the innovative ideas and technological solutions by the country’s schoolchildren, and the respective market trends and innovations are presented at this event.

This year 150 companies are participating in DigiTec Expo 2017.

After the official opening of this event, the President toured the exhibition stands, got familiarized with the products and services of the participating companies, and spoke with the exhibitors.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
