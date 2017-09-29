Armenia to extradite 8 convicts to Iran

Armenia will transport eight Iranian prisoners back to Iran. The decision was announced during a meeting between Armenian Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan with Iranian Ambassador in Yerevan Kazem Sajjadi.
Harutyunyan and Sajjadi also discussed promotion of Tehran-Yerevan judicial cooperation in the meeting, IRNA reported.
Given the high level of political relations between Tehran and Yerevan, the two capitals should equally broaden their bilateral judicial ties, Sajjadi stressed.
Meanwhile, the Armenian side said that implementation of a previously made agreement for extradition of the Iranian and Armenian convicts is a great step towards expansion of judicial ties between the two countries.