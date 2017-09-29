Dean Cain: US fails to recognize Armenian Genocide because we have airbase in Turkey

“Architects of Denial” is not a political story, it is a human rights story, executive producer Dean Cain said during Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

Famous actor and producer said they had a trouble with advertising the documentary in Glendale because they said it was “too political”.

“I argued it is not political at all, it is a human rights story. There is no politics. Is Holocaust political? No,” he said.

According to Caine, the problem is that the federal government has not recognized the Genocide.

“I think it is because we have an airbase in Turkey and we are trying to keep things nice,” he emphasized.

He agreed with the host Tucker Carlson that the government of Turkey has an effect on the decisions of U.S. policymakers.

“We are trying to say: acknowledge this genocide, if you don’t, the genocide denied is a genocide continued. It allows other things to be happening today in Iraq and in Syria, to the Christians there. It is happening today,” he said.

In turn, Carlson added that no one speaks today that it was not only the genocide of Armenians, but the Christian minority was killed by a Muslim majority, and this is the same that is happening today.