News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Ucom introduces innovative offers as platinum sponsor of DigiTec 2017
16:01, 29.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Ucom, the platinum sponsor of the 13th DigiTec Expo, has demonstrated and made available to the mass market all the innovative offers, the projects of which were displayed during the last year’s technology expo.

Among them there are U!Pay virtual wallet, MediaRoom mobile television, U!Cloud solutions, and etc. This year Ucom launched its revolutionary “Universal Plus” offer, giving its customers an exclusive opportunity to combine 2 numbers, Armenian and Russian, in 1 SIM card, the Armenian number for use in Armenia and the Russian one in Russia. According to the Director General of Ucom, the geography of such offers will be expanded, thus making Ucom truly a pan-Armenian operator.

Moreover, Irish Ookla, the world’s most famous leading company in internet testing and metrics, has collected and analyzed the results of mobile internet speed measurements conducted in Armenia in 2017.  Based on those results, Ookla awarded the “Fastest Mobile Network in Armenia 2017” prize to Ucom. This news has been communicated by Ucom’s Director General Hayk Yesayan today, at the opening ceremony of DigiTec 2017.

“With the aim to extend and upgrade its mobile network coverage, Ucom has deployed new mobile stations not only in Yerevan, but also in the regions throughout 2016-2017. Today we can state with satisfaction and pride that Ucom 4G+ network is not only the largest network in Armenia, but also the fastest. Learning about these results from a reputable international company is both important and obligatory to our entire team”, noted Hayk Yesayan, Director General at Ucom.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ucom is recognized as best telecommunication company (PHOTOS)
At the three-day festival-forum-award entitled “Countries under the Same Roof 2017”…
 The Hayrapetyan brothers from Russia win pan-Armenian contest of young scientists (PHOTO)
The contest was underway in a number of countries, and is supported by Ucom company in Armenia...
 Ucom launches innovative office enabling subscribers to forget about roaming in Armenia and Russia
Ucom subscribers have the opportunity to use two phone numbers on one SIM-card...
 Ucom and iBolit.mobi now provide equipment repair services (PHOTO)
From now on, anyone can repair a mobile phone, laptop or internet modem in all Ucom sales and service centers...
 All Ucom subscribers to enjoy Internet speed up to 100 Mb/sec and watch 145 TV-channels
“When coming back to work after vacation period one should be able to quickly cope with all the tasks that can be solved online...
 New 24/7 Ucom sales and service center opens at Zvartnots Airport
Overall, 81 Ucom sales and service centers, 16 other points of sales and 1 mobile shop is operating throughout Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news