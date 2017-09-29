Armenia President: We have to increase trade with UAE (PHOTOS)

Gegham Gharibjanian, the Ambassador of Armenia to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Friday presented a report to President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, and with respect to economic relations between Armenia and the UAE.
At this regular consultation which was devoted to the economic component of Armenia’s foreign policy, the President noted, in particular, that development of relations with the Arab world is among the foreign policy priorities of the country.
Also, Sargsyan stressed that Armenia actively develops relations with the countries of the Gulf region, especially with the UAE.
“I believe we are just obligated to double, triple our trade [with the UAE] within one to one and a half years,” the President noted, specifically. “I hope that we will again have a high-level dialogue in the foreseeable future.”
And according to the results of this consultation, the President gave several instructions to the relevant ministries and agencies of Armenia.