Friday
September 29
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Dollar gains value in Armenia
17:57, 29.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.41/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.09 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 564.57 (up by AMD 1.73), that of one British pound was AMD 639.78 (up by AMD 0.07), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.27 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 258.71, AMD 19,739.51 and AMD 14,119.98, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
