US warns citizens from traveling to Turkey
16:55, 29.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The State Department has warned U.S. citizens of the continuing threats from terrorist groups in Turkey.

Due to the persistent threat of terrorism, the U.S. government restricts travel by U.S. government personnel to certain areas in southeast Turkey and limits the activities of U.S. government personnel and their family members while in Istanbul and Adana.

“We recommend U.S. citizens carefully consider the need to travel to Turkey at this time, and avoid travel to southeast Turkey,” the statement reads.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
