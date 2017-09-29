US warns citizens from traveling to Turkey

The State Department has warned U.S. citizens of the continuing threats from terrorist groups in Turkey.
Due to the persistent threat of terrorism, the U.S. government restricts travel by U.S. government personnel to certain areas in southeast Turkey and limits the activities of U.S. government personnel and their family members while in Istanbul and Adana.
“We recommend U.S. citizens carefully consider the need to travel to Turkey at this time, and avoid travel to southeast Turkey,” the statement reads.