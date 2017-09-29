News
Azerbaijani side tries to indulge in wishful thinking
19:20, 29.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani side indulges in wishful thinking by misinforming its own society in connection with the participation of the ombudsman of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in the work of the European Ombudsman Institute (EOI).

The General Assembly of this structure held a meeting in Bucharest, which was attended by ombudsmen of Armenia and Karabakh not for the first time.

Coming back home, the Azerbaijani ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, known for her doubtful statements and misreporting, has tried to convince the Azerbaijani media that she managed “to prevent” Ombudsman of Karabakh, Ruben Melikyan from speaking and even “revoked” his membership in the organization.

In this regard, Ruben Melikyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am that “the statement is false”.

“I actively and rather effectively participated in the event,” Ruben Melikyan said.

Meanwhile, there is footage of a meeting, which shows that Karabakh ombudsman raises a very important issue of education of the disabled children. The ombudsman of Azerbaijan, indeed, tries to interrupt the speech, raising the issue of territorial integrity. However, the presidium immediately reminds her that it was not worth politicizing the meeting.

It is also worth mentioning that there is special section of the Karabakh ombudsman in the organization’s website where his reports, including report concerning Azerbaijani April aggression, are published.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
