News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 30
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Special representative of the OSCE PA meets with residents of Karabakh village
09:50, 30.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Special representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin, and the head of the Armenian representation in the OSCE PA, Hermine Naghdalyan met in the parliament with the residents of the village of Talish of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A resident of Talish village, Artur Nazunts spoke about the inhuman cruelties of Azerbaijani soldiers against the family of his wife's parents: Valeriy, Marusya and Razmela Khalapyan during the April 2016 military operations.

According to another villager, Boris Mezhlumyan, people are not going to leave their land and are looking forward to return.

“In the 21st century, we must do everything so that there will be no wars, and people will have the opportunity to live peacefully. And I hope that we, the deputies, representatives of the people, can contribute to this,” Vigenin said.

Naghdalyan noted the importance of meeting Vigenin with the villagers. She added that Vigenin will present the results of his visit at the autumn session of the OSCE PA on October 2-6, which will be held in Andorra.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian President receives OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus (PHOTOS)
The interlocutors exchanged views on the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement…
 Parliament speaker: Armenia is the bearer of European values and ready to negotiate
Armenia supports the OSCE position and called on his all colleagues to act according to the OSCE principles and international norms...
 OSCE PA special representative briefs Armenia FM on results of his talks in Azerbaijan
FM Nalbandian underscored the parliamentarians’ wish to contribute to a solely pacific resolution of the Karabakh conflict…
 Yerevan embassy: US continues to work actively for Karabakh conflict resolution
As the new US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Andrew Schofer will continue to represent the United States in the OSCE Minsk Group process…
 Nalbandian: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia in first half of October
“They will make preparations for a meeting of the presidents [of Armenia and Azerbaijan],” said the FM…
 OSCE PA special representative promises more efforts to solve Karabakh conflict
Vigenin said next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the OSCE Minsk Group...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news