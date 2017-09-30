Special representative of the OSCE PA meets with residents of Karabakh village

YEREVAN. – Special representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin, and the head of the Armenian representation in the OSCE PA, Hermine Naghdalyan met in the parliament with the residents of the village of Talish of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A resident of Talish village, Artur Nazunts spoke about the inhuman cruelties of Azerbaijani soldiers against the family of his wife's parents: Valeriy, Marusya and Razmela Khalapyan during the April 2016 military operations.

According to another villager, Boris Mezhlumyan, people are not going to leave their land and are looking forward to return.

“In the 21st century, we must do everything so that there will be no wars, and people will have the opportunity to live peacefully. And I hope that we, the deputies, representatives of the people, can contribute to this,” Vigenin said.

Naghdalyan noted the importance of meeting Vigenin with the villagers. She added that Vigenin will present the results of his visit at the autumn session of the OSCE PA on October 2-6, which will be held in Andorra.