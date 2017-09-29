Armenian President receives OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus

Armenia president Serzh Sargsyan received on Friday OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin, who is in Armenia on a regional visit, presidential press service reported.

Greeting the guest, the President stressed that another visit of the OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus to Armenia documents that the Parliamentary Assembly is interested in developing political dialogue with Armenia, including in the context of the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The President noted that Armenia, too, is interested in activating that dialogue and attaches great importance to political diplomacy.

To the conviction of Serzh Sargsyan, the visit of the OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus is a good opportunity to exchange ideas on the existing state and development prospects of the cooperation between Armenia and the OSCE PA, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

Serzh Sargsyan assessed the OSCE PA an important platform for discussing security issues of the OSCE area, including in the South Caucasus, and for dialogue, assessing one of the priority issues of the representatives chosen by peoples to foster confidence building and interactions between societies, creating by that favorable conditions for exclusively peaceful settlement of complex problems, including conflicts.

According to President Sargsyan, the parliamentarians should be maximally cautious in the implementation of that mission and concentrate efforts on making use of platforms for dialogue, but not for reciprocal insults, finding edges for reconciliation.

The President noted with pity that even the best platforms sometimes are used for deepening xenophobia, which is inadmissible.

The OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus thanked for the reception and stressed that the Parliamentary PA has very good relations and cooperation with Armenia’s parliamentary delegation at the OSCE PA. Kristian Vigenin briefed the President on the goals of his regional visit and results of the meetings.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. President Sargsyan introduced to the guest the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.