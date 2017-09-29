News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Armenian President receives OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus
20:59, 29.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenia president Serzh Sargsyan received on Friday OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin, who is in Armenia on a regional visit, presidential press service reported.

Greeting the guest, the President stressed that another visit of the OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus to Armenia documents that the Parliamentary Assembly is interested in developing political dialogue with Armenia, including in the context of the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The President noted that Armenia, too, is interested in activating that dialogue and attaches great importance to political diplomacy. 

To the conviction of Serzh Sargsyan, the visit of the OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus is a good opportunity to exchange ideas on the existing state and development prospects of the cooperation between Armenia and the OSCE PA, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

Serzh Sargsyan assessed the OSCE PA an important platform for discussing security issues of the OSCE area, including in the South Caucasus, and for dialogue, assessing one of the priority issues of the representatives chosen by peoples to foster confidence building and interactions between societies, creating by that favorable conditions for exclusively peaceful settlement of complex problems, including conflicts. 

According to President Sargsyan, the parliamentarians should be maximally cautious in the implementation of that mission and concentrate efforts on making use of platforms for dialogue, but not for reciprocal insults, finding edges for reconciliation. 

The President noted with pity that even the best platforms sometimes are used for deepening xenophobia, which is inadmissible. 

The OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus thanked for the reception and stressed that the Parliamentary PA has very good relations and cooperation with Armenia’s parliamentary delegation at the OSCE PA. Kristian Vigenin briefed the President on the goals of his regional visit and results of the meetings. 

The interlocutors exchanged views on the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. President Sargsyan introduced to the guest the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Parliament speaker: Armenia is the bearer of European values and ready to negotiate
Armenia supports the OSCE position and called on his all colleagues to act according to the OSCE principles and international norms...
 OSCE PA special representative briefs Armenia FM on results of his talks in Azerbaijan
FM Nalbandian underscored the parliamentarians’ wish to contribute to a solely pacific resolution of the Karabakh conflict…
 Yerevan embassy: US continues to work actively for Karabakh conflict resolution
As the new US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Andrew Schofer will continue to represent the United States in the OSCE Minsk Group process…
 Nalbandian: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia in first half of October
“They will make preparations for a meeting of the presidents [of Armenia and Azerbaijan],” said the FM…
 OSCE PA special representative promises more efforts to solve Karabakh conflict
Vigenin said next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the OSCE Minsk Group...
 US plans to remove title of envoy to OSCE Minsk Group?
“The title will be removed and the functions will continue to be performed by a deputy assistant secretary...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news