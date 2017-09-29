News
Armenian President receives Co-chair of Armenian Assembly of America Van Grigorian
23:34, 29.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian PResident Serzh Sargsyan received Co-chair of the Armenian Assembly of America Van Grigorian on Friday, presidential press service reported.

President Sargsyan handed high state award, Medal of Honor, to Van Grigorian which he had been awarded by the President on the occasion of the Independence Day of Armenia for his significant contribution to strengthening Fatherland-Diaspora relations, as well as for years of patriotic works.

The Co-chair of the Armenian Assembly of America expressed gratitude for being awarded with the high award of the Fatherland and assured that he will continue his patriotic activities.

During the meeting he briefed the President on the works done in the recent period and upcoming programs of the Armenian Assembly of America.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
