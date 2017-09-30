News
Saturday
September 30
News
Azerbaijani authorities ignore Council of Europe demands
13:05, 30.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Lawyer of Azerbaijani political prisoner Ilgar Mammadov was not a given a meeting with his client. 

According to the lawyer, after he handed his identity card, he was forced to wait about 50 minutes. Then they returned the documents, saying that the lawyer's room was occupied and recommended to come on Monday. The administration of the jail did not react to the request to give him another room for a meeting, contact.az reported.

“All this is a violation of the rights of the lawyer and Ilgar Mammadov himself, I have the right to meet with my client at any time,” said the lawyer.

The Council of Europe and many international agencies are demanding release of Mammadov. The authorities keep him in jail in contrast with the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights.  The Council of Europe has raised the issue of imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan because of failing to fulfill the judgment.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
