Media expert: Web is one of the fronts of Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – In fact, the web is one of the fronts of the Karabakh conflict, media expert Samvel Martirosyan told media during inter-parliamentary hearings on effective opposition of the collective security system to hybrid wars.

The hearings are held at the suggestion and initiative of the commission of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on political issues and international cooperation.

First of all no one can clearly describe what a hybrid war is, Martirosyan said.

“The use of non-traditional methods is considered a component of a hybrid war. This includes agitation warfare, cybercrime groups that are now becoming part of a real war. There are cases when the use of cyber attacks has led to serious physical losses,” the media expert added.

The components of a hybrid war were also evident in the Karabakh war.

“What today can be called ‘a drone war’ is more secretive,” Samvel Martirosyan said.

The expert believes that modern wars have some components of a hybrid war. In the Karabakh conflict, this is an information war, and Armenia has a great experience of conducting such a war, since information war is always there, he added.