YEREVAN. – Nagorno-Karabakh has never been the land of Azerbaijan, Armenian MP from ruling party said.

Speaking during inter-parliamentary hearings in Yerevan, Khosrov Harutyunyan recalled that Karabakh was illegally handed over to Azerbaijan back in 1921.

“Karabakh has been fighting for freedom and independence since then. Karabakh became independent earlier than Azerbaijan declared its withdrawal from the Soviet Union,” he added.