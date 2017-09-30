Turkey MFA: Four Turkish citizens visited Karabakh on their own initiatives

Four Turkish citizens to Karabakh was carried out on their own initiatives, without consulting any official authority and under no circumstances reflects Turkish official policy, says the statement issued by Turkish MFA spokesperson Huseyin Muftuoglu.

“Turkey acts in close solidarity with its Azerbaijani brothers and sisters in regard to ending the occupation of one-fifth of the Azerbaijani territories which lasts over a quarter-century,” the statement reads.

Azerbaijan has launched criminal proceeding in connection with the visit of four Turkish intellectuals to Karabakh. They are wanted.