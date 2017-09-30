News
Saturday
September 30
News
Armenia PM visits DigiTec Expo 2017 (PHOTO)
16:17, 30.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited the annual DigiTec Expo exhibition.

Karapetyan walked around the pavilions of the exhibition, got acquainted with the products and services of companies, development programs and existing problems.

The companies came up with different initiatives. In his turn, Karapetyan suggested discussing them with the representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia, and submit the results to the government.

Products and services of Armenian technological and numerous other companies, as well as innovative ideas and technological solutions of schoolchildren, market development trends and innovations are presented at the exhibition which will last from September 29 to October 1.

Around 150 companies participate in this year's exhibition. Moreover, in addition to the domestic companies, the leading companies from different countries - Japan, China, India, USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Russia, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania and others take part in the show.

